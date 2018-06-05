Show More Results

Netflix is working on a song-inspired Dolly Parton series

Parton will produce and star in the anthology series.
Mallory Locklear, @mallorylocklear
30m ago in AV
Dolly Parton is heading to Netflix, with the streaming giant announcing today that the singer will produce and star in an upcoming anthology series. Each of the show's eight episodes will be based on one of Parton's iconic songs and she'll serve as the singer and songwriter for the series. "As a songwriter, I have always enjoyed telling stories through my music," Parton said in a statement. " I am thrilled to be bringing some of my favorite songs to life with Netflix. We hope our show will inspire and entertain families and folks of all generations, and I want to thank the good folks at Netflix and Warner Bros. TV for their incredible support."

The series, which doesn't have a release date just yet, joins a number of other recently announced TV projects taken on by Netflix including a Michael Jordan docu-series, a horror anthology series from Guillermo del Toro and a RuPaul-led comedy series.

