'FIFA Mobile' has a playable World Cup of its own

FIFA 18 players have been enjoying their own World Cup mode for a few weeks, but now FIFA Mobile has its own version of the event. From now until August 1st, folks can choose from 32 qualifying nations and play a unique campaign for the global competition. Fret not, countries that didn't make it to the world's stage (*cough* USA *cough*): Like the console version, players can take one of 16 non-qualified nations through their own separate story mode.