Google Home now handles three requests at the same time

Google Home speakers can already perform two commands at the same time. But what if you live in a particularly connected household, where you may need to juggle more tasks? The company has an answer: support three simultaneous requests. So long as you form full queries with "and" in between, you can multitask like a pro using only the spoken word. This could be particularly helpful if you want to turn on the lights, increase the temperature and play some tunes without having a Routine in place.
The feature is only available in predominantly English-speaking countries (Australia, Canada, the UK and the US) at the moment. Google told TechCrunch it's looking "forward" to supporting more languages, but there's nothing more it can say.
Even so, this arguably represents the next step for smart speakers: handling whatever you ask of them when you ask for it, not just one or two items at a time. Your computer and phone can multitask, so it's only fair that your voice assistant should do the same.
You're not the only one who can multitask. Now Google Home can perform up to three queries at a time, so you can get more done. pic.twitter.com/7jTd97Evus— Made by Google (@madebygoogle) June 11, 2018