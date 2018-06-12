Google Home now handles three requests at the same time

The feature is only available in predominantly English-speaking countries (Australia, Canada, the UK and the US) at the moment. Google told TechCrunch it's looking "forward" to supporting more languages, but there's nothing more it can say.

Even so, this arguably represents the next step for smart speakers: handling whatever you ask of them when you ask for it, not just one or two items at a time. Your computer and phone can multitask, so it's only fair that your voice assistant should do the same.