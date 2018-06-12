Oppo will revive its Find smartphone line on June 19th

It didn't say whether any of those features made it to the Find X, though: all it said is that the upcoming device "represents Oppo's endless exploration of the ultimate future smartphone." The "X" in the name apparently means "the unknown, adventurous and extreme," though we've got a feeling a certain tech giant's notched smartphone inspired that naming somewhat.

Oppo's most recent Find smartphone was the Find 7 released in 2014, and it had a Quad HD screen and plenty of horsepower. The smartphone field has changed quite a bit since then, though, with the advent of dual cameras and all-screen displays, among other features. If the rumors going around about the Find X are true, then it'll have 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage. We'll just have to wait and see if the Find X has what it takes to compete with other manufacturers' devices.