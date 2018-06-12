Oppo will revive its Find smartphone line on June 19th

Just recently, Oppo launched a dedicated website for the Find series, hinting at its return after four years of hibernation. Now, the Chinese phonemaker has confirmed that the line is coming back: Oppo will launch its new flagship, the Find X, at the Louvre Museum in Paris on June 19th. It's keeping details under wraps until the event, but in the press materials it sent out, the company listed all the technologies it launched since it launched the last Find phone back in 2014. It mentioned the 5x dual camera zoom it debuted at MWC 2017, its fast charging tech that can fully charge a 2,500 mAH battery in 15 minutes, as well that time it demoed a 5G video call using 3D structured light technology.
It didn't say whether any of those features made it to the Find X, though: all it said is that the upcoming device "represents Oppo's endless exploration of the ultimate future smartphone." The "X" in the name apparently means "the unknown, adventurous and extreme," though we've got a feeling a certain tech giant's notched smartphone inspired that naming somewhat.
Oppo's most recent Find smartphone was the Find 7 released in 2014, and it had a Quad HD screen and plenty of horsepower. The smartphone field has changed quite a bit since then, though, with the advent of dual cameras and all-screen displays, among other features. If the rumors going around about the Find X are true, then it'll have 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage. We'll just have to wait and see if the Find X has what it takes to compete with other manufacturers' devices.