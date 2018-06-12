Show More Results

'Super Smash Bros. Ultimate' lands December 7th 2018

It includes every fighter ever.
Mat Smith, @thatmatsmith
1h ago in Internet
Nintendo's E3 showcase focused heavily on the return of one of its hit series: Super Smash Bros Ultimate has landed. The main takeaway is that all fighters that have ever appeared in the series are now back. That includes the return of outsiders like Solid Snake (ten years since he last appeared in Smash Bros.) and, well, over 60 characters total. Just think of the (completely compatible) Amiibo collection. Nintendo took a deep dive on the roster, outlining how each character has gradually evolved for Ultimate.

This includes mildly different character designs, new final smash attacks and more expressive facial expressions for everyone. In short, even seasoned Smash Bros. fighters will have to reassess both their favorite characters and the competition.

Some characters, like Cloud and R.O.B, will have gauges visible on screen to improve strategic play, while others, like Ike have multiple voice options. For some reason. More importantly, the game system itself has gone through several changes. This includes players being penalized for excessive dodging and a new 'perfect shield' technique.

There's new characters too, including Inkling (more ink on your rival will increase damage) and Princess Peach, who is an 'echo' version of Peach. While the moveset is largely the same, there will be slight differences that players will have to get used to. Expect even more character reveals before the game lands on December 7th.

(Update: Like Ridley from Metroid!)

Follow all the latest news from E3 2018 here!

Mat Smith @thatmatsmith

Mat once failed an audition to be the Milkybar Kid, an advert creation that pushed white chocolate on gluttonous British children. Two decades later, having repressed that early rejection, he moved to Japan, learned the language, earned his black belt in Judo and returned to UK, and soon joined Engadget's European team. After a few years leading Engadget's coverage from Japan, reporting on high-tech toilets and robot restaurants as Senior Editor, he now heads up our UK bureau in London.

