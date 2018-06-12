'Super Smash Bros. Ultimate' lands December 7th 2018

This includes mildly different character designs, new final smash attacks and more expressive facial expressions for everyone. In short, even seasoned Smash Bros. fighters will have to reassess both their favorite characters and the competition.

Some characters, like Cloud and R.O.B, will have gauges visible on screen to improve strategic play, while others, like Ike have multiple voice options. For some reason. More importantly, the game system itself has gone through several changes. This includes players being penalized for excessive dodging and a new 'perfect shield' technique.

There's new characters too, including Inkling (more ink on your rival will increase damage) and Princess Peach, who is an 'echo' version of Peach. While the moveset is largely the same, there will be slight differences that players will have to get used to. Expect even more character reveals before the game lands on December 7th.

(Update: Like Ridley from Metroid!)

