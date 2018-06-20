Loupedeck makes welcome improvements to its photo-editing controller

While the Loupedeck+'s design remains mostly unchanged, the lower left hand corner has swapped the star system with text-based keys and a Mac function key. Another adjustment is the introduction of custom mode, which will allow users to customize the function of dials -- buttons and scroll customization isn't mentioned -- to their liking.

You could say Loupedeck found a niche as the only real custom-built hardware for use with Lightroom; its minimalist design has the familiar shape of a keyboard and simplifies the editing process with multiple dials and specific buttons. However, thanks to a partnership with Skylum and planned future integration with professional image editor Capture One, the Loupedeck+ will appeal to an even bigger user base.

Anyone tempted by the Loupedeck+ can purchase it through Amazon, B&H Photo and Loupedeck Online store for $239 -- with a $50 discount for anyone with original Loupedeck hardware.