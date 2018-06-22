Tesla built Model 3 assembly 'tents' to meet production goals

The Fremont approval gave Tesla six months, although it could extend that permit further if it wanted. And there's a real chance it might become permanent. Musk claimed that the new line is "way better" than another assembly line that "cost hundreds of millions," and wasn't sure if his company "actually need[s] a building." Sprung's structures are considerably sturdier than actual tents, and the man challenge is ensuring that the outdoors doesn't affect production.

Whether or not this actually helps Tesla meet its 5,000-per-week Model 3 production target isn't certain. Musk was touting the tent in mid-June, or just a couple of weeks before the end-of-June target. At the time, Tesla was up to 3,500 cars per week -- much better than before, but that left a lot of room for improvement. It depends on when the outdoor manufacturing began and how much it's contributing to the end result. If nothing else, it shows Musk's determination to meet targets and get Tesla back into profitability.

High res photos of the length of the $TSLA tent assembly line.From the last 24 hours.



Follow @ispytsla, who's nudging me into retirement, for videos. pic.twitter.com/t5AJOz1fYK — skabooshka (@skabooshka) June 19, 2018