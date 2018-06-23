Snapdragon-based Chromebook could rival always-connected PCs

It's not certain who the designer is (Google, possibly) or when you could expect Cheza to ship, although the choice of processor and relatively firm specs suggest that it might be available in the fall. It might be expensive -- Android Headlines pointed out that Qualcomm didn't want ot make a Chrome OS system until the average price climbed above $500, so you might want to set aside a fair amount of cash.

The CPU suggests that Google and its allies have one main goal: thwarting always-connected Windows laptops. Microsoft's strategy has run into some problems (most notably sluggish performance and inconsistent battery life), but it still threatens Google by promising Windows PCs that can stay online and easily last an entire working day. A Snapdragon 845-based Chromebook could theoretically go toe-to-toe on connectivity and battery life while offering better performance thanks to its lower computing overhead.