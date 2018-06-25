Adam Sandler’s latest Netflix film sports a star-studded cast

Netflix announced today that the cast of its upcoming movie Murder Mystery has been set and production will begin this week. The film stars Adam Sandler, Jennifer Aniston and Luke Evans and is set to be released next year. Sandler plays a New York City police officer who is taking his wife (Aniston) on a European vacation. On the way, they meet a mysterious man, played by Evans, who gets them invited to a billionaire's family gathering. But when the wealthy man (Terence Stamp) is found murdered, Sandler's and Aniston's characters become the number one suspects.
Both Sandler and Aniston have multiple projects with Netflix. In 2014, Sandler signed a four picture deal with the streaming giant, an agreement that was renewed last year. Murder Mystery will be his sixth feature with Netflix. Last month, Netflix announced a political comedy titled First Ladies that will star Aniston alongside Tig Notaro.
Also joining the cast are Gemma Arterton (Quantum of Solace), John Kani (Black Panther), Shioli Kutsuna (Deadpool 2), Adeel Akhtar (The Big Sick) and Ólafur Darri Ólafsson (The Meg).