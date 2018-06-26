Google Lens comes to Pixel and Nexus Android camera apps

Google has rolled out a more straightforward way to access Lens and its visual search features on Mountain View's own devices. You used to have go through Assistant to take advantage of the AI-powered tool, but now the tech giant has added Lens right into Google Camera app for the Pixel and Pixel 2, as well as for select Nexus and Android One devices. According to 9to5google, Lens functions as another mode within the application, so you can choose it in navigation next to AR Stickers.
[Image credit: 9to5google]
You simply have to tap anywhere on the screen to look up objects, establishments and even dog breeds, to instantly translate words, or to send email to addresses you see on business cards, among other things. Google promised to put Lens right inside camera applications back during its annual I/O developers conference, and now it's making good on its word. Lens will eventually make its way to third-party manufacturers' stock camera apps, as well, including LG, Motorola and Sony, which already rolled it out to some of their devices.
You can check out the Google Camera app on the Play Store, but you won't be able to see it unless you have a Pixel, Nexus or a compatible Android One device.