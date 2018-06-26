Google Lens comes to Pixel and Nexus Android camera apps

[Image credit: 9to5google]

You simply have to tap anywhere on the screen to look up objects, establishments and even dog breeds, to instantly translate words, or to send email to addresses you see on business cards, among other things. Google promised to put Lens right inside camera applications back during its annual I/O developers conference, and now it's making good on its word. Lens will eventually make its way to third-party manufacturers' stock camera apps, as well, including LG, Motorola and Sony, which already rolled it out to some of their devices.

You can check out the Google Camera app on the Play Store, but you won't be able to see it unless you have a Pixel, Nexus or a compatible Android One device.