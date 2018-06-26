macOS Mojave public beta is available right now

Yesterday Apple made iOS12's beta available to the public, and now it's doing the same for its Mojave update to macOS. Starting today you can download and install a test version of Apple's latest desktop operating system, which features a dark mode option for nighttime computing and revamped App Store. There's also new anti-fingerprinting tools for the Safari browser and tweaks for desktop organization and how Finder looks and feels. We've got a full round-up of additions available in case you've forgotten what was announced at WWDC last month. It's okay, it's been a long month; we won't tell anyone.