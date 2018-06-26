WiFi's tougher WPA3 security is ready

If you're using professional-grade WPA3-Enterprise security, you'll get the "equivalent" to 192-bit encryption strength that should make it tougher to crack secure data. There's also easier setup for smart home devices through Easy Connect, which lets you use your phone to set up WiFi on devices that have either a tiny display or no display at all.

Just when you'll see WPA3 on your devices depends on individual companies introducing support through patches and new hardware. You won't automatically enjoy stricter security, folks. However, it may soon become the default option. WPA2 won't stop working any time soon (it'll remain interoperable), but WPA3 support will eventually become mandatory on any Alliance-certified product. And that's good news for the tech industry at large. It'll increase the likelihood that every device you use, whether it's a router or your smartphone, is reasonably well-protected against attacks that are all too feasible today.