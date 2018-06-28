Twitter's Ad Transparency Center shows you who pays for ads

To find ads from any advertiser, all you need to do is search the Ads Transparency Center for the specific user handle you're looking for, and it will show you all the ad campaigns run in the last seven days from that user. You don't even have to have a Twitter account to access the Transparency Center. The company will also add a visual badge and disclaimer information on any ads for US federal political campaigns. Twitter says it will launch a more specific policy for issue ads in the future, and plans to enhance the center itself.