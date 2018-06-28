Twitter's Ad Transparency Center shows you who pays for ads

Twitter just announced a new Ads Transparency Center (ATC), a new way to help you identify who is advertising on the social media service. Similar to Facebook's View Ads, set to launch this week (as well as a new change to active Page ads), Twitter's transparency tools will let users search for and see who is buying ads, with even more detail on US federal political campaign ads that includes billing information, ad spend, impression data, and demographic targeting data.
To find ads from any advertiser, all you need to do is search the Ads Transparency Center for the specific user handle you're looking for, and it will show you all the ad campaigns run in the last seven days from that user. You don't even have to have a Twitter account to access the Transparency Center. The company will also add a visual badge and disclaimer information on any ads for US federal political campaigns. Twitter says it will launch a more specific policy for issue ads in the future, and plans to enhance the center itself.