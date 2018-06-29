'Fortnite' is hosting a mysterious live event this weekend

Fortnite's Playground might be on hold for now, but there will be something to captivate your attention in the near future. Epic Games has been teasing some kind of one-time event in the game's battle royale mode on June 30th at 1:30PM Eastern, with strange sounds from its supervillain stronghold (which holds a rocket) and countdowns on in-game TV screens signalling that something is happening. The developer has been quiet, but pro streamer Muselk has hinted that players will want to be in the vicinity of the rocket at the specified time to see "something big" -- many people suspect a rocket launch.