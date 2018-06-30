Netflix martial arts series will feature 'The Raid' star Iko Uwais

Netflix has given yet another original the go-ahead to shoot 10 episodes: this time, it's a martial arts sci-fi crime drama called Wu Assassins, and it will star Indonesian actor Iko Uwais. The name will most likely sound familiar to fans of the genre. Uwais played the lead character and did the fight choreography for Indonesian martial arts flick The Raid (and its sequel), which is possibly one of the greatest action movies ever made. According to Deadline, he'll serve as the lead fight choreographer and stunt coordinator for the series, too. Hopefully, that means we can expect some heart-pumping, beautifully choreographed fight scenes.