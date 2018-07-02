To spice things up, the team designed appropriately Nintendo-themed battle gear to house the controllers. The guns use a mix of plywood and PVC piping to recreate Nintendo's NES Zapper, while the targets sit in cardboard Mario caps. Apparently, these creations work well -- they're designed to make sure the Joy-Cons won't fly loose while you're in the heat of battle.

This project would take a lot of work to recreate yourself, and it won't do you much good if you want larger-scale battles. However, it's a testament to the flexibility of Labo and the Toy-Con Garage software -- you can create all sorts of experiences that Nintendo hadn't envisioned. Let's just hope the company is taking notes for its next round of Labo kits.