If you wish Nintendo's Labo projects did more to help your friends partake in the fun, you're in for a treat. Japanese tinkerers Miyuki and Ran have developed a homebrew laser tag system that uses a Switch for some two-player blaster action. The duo used Labo's Toy-Con Garage to turn pairs of Joy-Cons (which have infrared sensors and emitters) into both light guns and targets, with the Switch itself both recording hits and reducing a player's "health" as they take shots.
To spice things up, the team designed appropriately Nintendo-themed battle gear to house the controllers. The guns use a mix of plywood and PVC piping to recreate Nintendo's NES Zapper, while the targets sit in cardboard Mario caps. Apparently, these creations work well -- they're designed to make sure the Joy-Cons won't fly loose while you're in the heat of battle.
This project would take a lot of work to recreate yourself, and it won't do you much good if you want larger-scale battles. However, it's a testament to the flexibility of Labo and the Toy-Con Garage software -- you can create all sorts of experiences that Nintendo hadn't envisioned. Let's just hope the company is taking notes for its next round of Labo kits.
ニンテンドーラボでIR光線銃つくってみた#NintendoLabo #NintendoSwitch #ラボ作品 pic.twitter.com/JXOWlQAob7— らん（なかしま） (@lox_ran) June 25, 2018