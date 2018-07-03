Amazon is preparing another checkout-free retail store in Seattle

The site peeked into the alleged new store and reported a lot of elements familiar to the earlier Amazon Go experience, from entry-exit scanning gates to windows bearing the brand's slogan "No lines. No checkout. (No, seriously.)." It's located on the bottom floor of the Madison Centre office tower, located next to the eye-catching Seattle Public Library and across town from the initial Amazon Go located at the shipping giant's headquarters. Seattle was on the likely list of places the company might have introduced more checkout-free shops in, though Amazon confirmed in May that they planned to expand to Chicago and San Francisco. It's unclear when any will open, but now we have concrete proof that the company is investing more in its zero-cashier retail experiment.