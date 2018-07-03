Summer gaming sale fever reaches PlayStation Store

If you want to browse the list of 860 games getting some sort of discount on PS4, PS3, PS Vita, PSP and PSVR, be my guest. Though many are older games, there are a few newer titles on PS4 worth eyeing -- like a Doom and Wolfenstein: The New Colossus bundle for $36 (normally $80), Nioh for $30 (normally $50), Assassin's Creed: Origins for $42 (normally $70) and South Park: The Fractured But Whole for $26 (normally $60). Those prices are are slightly cheaper with the PS Plus member discount.

But the sale really shines if you've been waiting to pick up old games from yesteryear -- the PS2 classic Ape Escape 2 is a whole $4, Full Throttle is $6, and Star Ocean: Till The End of Time is under $13. Of course, there are plenty of games for the other platforms if you want to dive deep into the sale list. Happy hunting!