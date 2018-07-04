Amazon may send holiday toy catalogs in the mail

The company has declined comment.

It may seem odd for Amazon to mail a catalog -- doesn't its advantage revolve around shedding the legacies of conventional retail? However, it makes sense in light of the timing. Despite Toys 'R' Us' financial problems, it was still a major player in the toy world before it announced plans to close all its US and UK shops. This represents Amazon's chance to reel in gift-givers who would have previously shopped at Toys 'R' Us without a second thought.

It also reflects Amazon's willingness to periodically use elements of retail (if not as you know it) when it provides a competitive edge. We wouldn't count on a toy catalog showing up every year, but it might be willing to keep up the practice as long as its online sales stand to benefit.