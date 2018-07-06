Elon Musk is sending teams to assist with the Thailand cave rescue

According to Musk, technicians may be able to utilize a Tesla-made battery pack to increase the pump rate of water out of the cave. He also discussed the possibility of inserting a nylon tube into the cave to fill it with air, "like a bouncy castle". In a tweet, he said he was "happy to help if there is a way to do so."

SpaceX & Boring Co engineers headed to Thailand tomorrow to see if we can be helpful to govt. There are probably many complexities that are hard to appreciate without being there in person. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 6, 2018

The 12 boys and their soccer coach were discovered safe and well after nine days spent trapped in the caves due to rising water levels. But it's now feared they could spend months underground, as heavy rainfall is expected to contribute to further flooding.