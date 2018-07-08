Tesla may finally start promoting the Model 3

The company reportedly limited Model 3 sales to its internal team in the past, and didn't provide incentives for Model 3 sales regardless of the configuration.

We've asked Tesla for comment.

The EV maker isn't exactly known for aggressive marketing, even when it's particularly thirsty for attention. It turned to fan-made videos for ads, and typically relies on both its store presences and word of mouth to generate hype. However, this would still represent a marked change in tone for a company that was practically trying to scare customers away. It'd also signify that Tesla is ready to move beyond the pre-order crowd and establish healthy long-term sales, even if it's likely to be a long time before you can avoid the queue.