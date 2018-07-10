Netflix makes it easier to manage downloaded shows on Android

Netflix says launching smart downloads is part of its efforts to make the mobile experience more intuitive, and it designed the feature with your data cap in mind. The feature only kicks in if you're connected to the internet via WiFi, so you don't have to tinker with the app to make sure that it won't download anything while you're on mobile data.

If you'd rather keep shows stored in your phone to watch again and again, though, you can switch off smart downloads in settings anytime. The feature is now live for Android phones and tablets. Unfortunately, it's unclear if it's also making its way to iPhones and iPads, but we asked the company and will let you know once we find out.