Netflix tours the world with 47 comedy specials

The specials will feature up-and-coming comedians including Chris D'Elia, Neal Brennan and Nicole Byerfrom from the US, the UK's Nish Kumar (above) and Joel Dommett, Shirley Souagnon and Jason Brokerss from France, and Loyiso Madinga, Ivan Decker and Moayad Alnefaie from Africa, Canada and the Middle East, respectively, among many others (see here for a complete list so far).

Netflix recently relaunched Jerry Seinfeld's Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee (to mixed reviews) noticeably using it as a forum to highlight other Netflix shows from comics like Hasan Minhaj and Neal Brennan. It's nice to see, then, that it's also trying to surface lesser-known talents both locally and across the globe.

"Few things are better than discovering a new comedian you love," said Netflix's Lisa Nishimura. "With this event, we're creating a true comedy festival experience for our members where they can scour the globe from home to find some of the freshest voices in comedy."