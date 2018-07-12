Epic gives Unreal Engine creators a larger cut of product sales

The company says this move was made possible both by increased Marketplace growth and Fortnite. "Thanks to both the Marketplace's growth and the success of Fortnite, Epic now conducts a huge volume of digital commerce," Epic CEO Tim Sweeney said in a statement. "The resulting economies of scale enable us to pass the savings along to the Unreal Engine Marketplace community, while also making a healthy profit for Epic."

As for that Marketplace growth, during the first half of this year, Epic says it experienced a 30 percent growth in active sellers. The Marketplace now has over 1,500 creators selling more than 5,000 products and more than 8 million downloads have taken place since its launch. As of July, over 6.3 million users have chosen Unreal Engine 4 -- an increase of one million since March.