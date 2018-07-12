FCC officially changes rules for formal complaints

FCC Commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel had some choice words to say about her agency's decision.

The @FCC receives 30,000

informal complaints from consumers a month. Today the agency decided to ask them to pay $225 just to get us to

listen when complaints are unresolved. So many people think rules in Washington are rigged against them. Today's @FCC action proves them right. — Jessica Rosenworcel (@JRosenworcel) July 12, 2018

As several House Democrats noted in a recent letter to the FCC's chairman Ajit Pai, making consumers pay the large fee if an informal complaint is not resolved "ignores the core mission of the FCC — working in the public interest."

According to the FCC, the new rules streamline the process, requiring defendants to answer complaints filed against them within a 30-day period. Complainants who file with the $225 fee must reply within 10 days after that. The new rules also require "executive level" pre-filing discussions for all formal complaints, and make plain the practice of providing staff-supervised mediation services to both sides. The Commission set a 270-day "shot clock" for resolution of formal complaints, as well.