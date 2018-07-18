'Black Friday: Revolution 1979' is coming to consoles starting July 31st

Come July 31st (Harry Potter's birthday, mind you) you'll be able to take the role of a photojournalist covering the titular event on PS4, while the Switch and Xbox One versions will be released two and three days later, respectively. Pre-order pages aren't live just yet, but once they are, your lack of patience will be rewarded with a 20 percent discount.

In her game of the year write-up, my colleague Jess called 1979 "intense, emotional and thoughtful," continuing that it "humanizes a crucial moment in history" despite gameplay feeling clumsy in spots. Soon, you'll get to experience that on a home console for yourself.