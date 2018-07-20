Oculus' Marvel Rift bundle lets you play as Hulk and Wolverine

You and three other friends can play as any of the available Marvel superheroes, giving you a way to wield Cap's shield or smash enemies as the Hulk, in the first-person co-op title. Captain Marvel, Deadpool, Loki, Doctor Strange, Rogue, Wolverine, Black Widow, Hawkeye, Star-Lord and Spider-Man are also in the game, but unfortunately for Iron Man fans, Tony Stark seems to be missing from the roster. You can get the bundle from the Oculus website or from select retailers in supported countries starting on July 31st. In case you already have a Rift, though, you can also just buy the game for $40.