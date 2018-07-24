Watch the Google Cloud Next keynote in under 13 minutes

AI and security were the two main points of focus for Google Cloud moving forward or as Greene put it, "Security is the number one worry, and AI is the number one opportunity." She hinted that nearly a dozen new security features and tools will debut at the conference this week, in addition to the twenty announced back in March. AI will play an important role in that space. It's already being used to check your grammar in Google Docs and sniff out spam in Gmail.

Google hopes to expand its cloud services into new fields in the coming months and years, especially healthcare. The company announced during the keynote that it is partnering with the Broad Institute for genome processing tools as well as the National Institutes of Health to help crunch massive biomedical data sets.