'Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice' is getting the VR treatment

For Ninja Theory fans, this is an unexpected bonus. During development, the studio was transparent about its small team size and meagre budget. Following divisive blockbusters Heavenly Sword, Enslaved: Odyssey to the West, and DmC: Devil May Cry, the company found itself on a financial knife-edge. To survive, it needed to make a "triple-A" game that was both visually stunning and artistically interesting with dramatically less cash. The result was Hellblade, a beautiful exploration of psychosis, Norse mythology and Celtic Culture. With over 1 million sales and a bunch of awards, the team was acquired by Xbox owner Microsoft last month.

If you're curious about the new version, here's 14 minutes of VR gameplay: