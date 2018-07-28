Google 'Pixel Stand' might turn your phone into a smart speaker

These are the pertinent lines in the code:

<string name="trusted_dock_action_text">I Agree</string> <string name="trusted_dock_cancel_text">No thanks</string> <string name="trusted_dock_message">Your Assistant can use your personal info to make suggestions, answer questions, and take actions for you when your phone is locked and on your Pixel Stand</string> <string name="trusted_dock_title">Get personalized help when your phone is on your Pixel Stand</string>

Google first dropped hints about the device with Android P Developer Preview 3, which contained references to a dock that can display battery status through the At a Glance widget. If the product makes its way to public release, it could become a cheaper alternative to Google's new smart displays and a more enticing option than Assistant-powered speakers for those who prefer seeing visual aids with the AI's responses and recommendations.