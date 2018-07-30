Uber ends autonomous truck program to focus on self-driving cars

"We've decided to stop development on our self-driving truck program and move forward exclusively with cars. We recently took the important step of returning to public roads in Pittsburgh, and as we look to continue that momentum, we believe having our entire team's energy and expertise focused on this effort is the best path forward," Eric Meyhofer, Head of Uber Advanced Technologies Group, said in an email statement to Engadget. As recently as this past March, Uber was hard at work furthering the self-driving truck technology in Arizona, where the vehicles logged thousands of deliveries over the course of months.

In an internal email from Meyhofer originally procured by TechCrunch, states that employees affected by this decision will be pivoted to related autonomous projects, such as the ATG's efforts to build an in-house LiDAR package, otherwise they'll have the option to move to the company's Pittsburg HQ or accept a separation package.