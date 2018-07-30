What we're watching: 'Avengers: Infinity War'

While Marvel takes a break before releasing its next comic book movie, the first part of its Avengers vs. Thanos battle arrives via video on-demand services packing two hours of extras. Starting tonight you'll be able to stream Avengers: Infinity War via iTunes, Vudu and all the rest before the Ultra HD Blu-ray version is released. Gamers can give Chasm's 2D action RPG stylings a try, Starz kicks off its Jay-Z-produced Trayvon Martin series and on Netflix there's Kelsey Grammer and Kristen Bell starring in Like Father. Look after the break to check out each day's highlights, including trailers and let us know what you think (or what we missed).
Blu-ray & Games & Streaming
- Avengers: Infinity War (VOD)
- Overboard
- Mr. Destiny
- G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra (4K)
- Counterpart (S1)
- Dark Crimes
- Star Wars Rebels (S4)
- Taking Care of Business
- 1979 Revolution: Black Friday (PS4, Xbox One, Switch)
- 8 to Glory - The Official Game of the PBR (PS4, Xbox One)
- Anamorphine (PS4, PC)
- Castaway Paradise (PS4, Xbox One)
- Forsaken Remastered (Xbox One)
- #WarGames (Xbox One)
- Vigor (Xbox One)
- Chasm (Xbox One, PS4, PC)
- Maximum Football 2018 (Xbox One, PS4)
- Pixel Ripped 1989 (PS VR)
- State of Anarchy: Master of Mayhem (PS4, Xbox One - 8/1)
- The Wardrobe (PS4)
Monday
- American Ninja Warrior, NBC, 8 PM
- Penn & Teller: Fool Us, CW, 8 PM
- So You Think You Can Dance, Fox, 8 PM
- WWE Raw, USA, 8 PM
- Dietland (season finale), AMC, 9 PM
- Love & Bananas, Starz, 9 PM
- Whose Line is it Anyway?, CW, 9 PM
- Elementary, CBS, 10 PM
- Rest in Power: The Trayvon Martin Story (series premiere), Paramount, 10 PM
- The Proposal, ABC, 10 PM
Tuesday
- Casual (series finale), Hulu, 3 AM
- The 100, CW, 8 PM
- The Bold Type, Freeform, 8 PM
- WWE Smackdown, USA, 8 PM
- America's Got Talent, NBC, 8 PM
- Beat Shazam, Fox, 8 PM
- Love Connection, Fox, 9 PM
- Face Off, Syfy, 9 PM
- Animal Kingdom, TNT, 9 PM
- Laws of Jaws, Discovery, 9 PM
- The Challenge, MTV, 9 PM
- The Outpost, CW, 9 PM
- Making It (series premiere), NBC, 10 PM
- Hard to Kill (series premiere), Discovery, 10 PM
- Teachers, TV Land, 10:30 PM
- The Jim Jefferies Show, Comedy Central, 10:30 PM
Wednesday
- Castle Rock, Hulu, 3 AM
- Harlots, Hulu, 3 AM
- Explained, Netflix, 3 AM
- Switched, Netflix, 3 AM
- Alone Together (season premiere), Freeform, 8 PM
- World of Dance, NBC, 8 PM
- Burden of Truth, CW, 8 PM
- The Originals (series finale), CW, 9 PM
- Suits, USA, 9 PM
- Catfish: The TV Show, MTV, 9 PM
- TKO, CBS, 9 PM
- Wonders of Mexico (series premiere), PBS, 9 PM
- The Sinner (season premiere), USA, 10 PM
- Reverie, NBC, 10 PM
- Full Frontal with Samantha Bee, TBS, 10:30 PM
Thursday
- Strange Angel, CBS All Access, 3 AM
- The Four (season finale), Fox, 8 PM
- Marvel's Cloak & Dagger, Freeform, 8 PM
- Bears/Ravens preseason football, NBC, 8 PM
- Queen of the South, USA, 9 PM
- Shooter, USA, 10 PM
- Take Two, ABC, 10 PM
- The Grand Hustle, BET, 10 PM
- Snowfall, FX, 10 PM
- Detroiters, Comedy Central, 10:30 PM
Friday
- Comicstaan, Amazon Prime, 3 AM
- Like Father, Netflix, 3 AM
- Marching Orders, Netflix, 3 AM
- Cocaine Coast, Netflix, 3 AM
- I Am A Killer, Netflix, 3 AM
- Dinotrux Supercharged, Netflix, 3 MA
- Brij Mohan Amar Rahe, Netflix, 3 AM
- Battlebots, Discovery, 8 PM
- Whistleblower, CBS, 8 PM
- Quantico (series finale), ABC, 8 PM
- Wynonna Earp, Syfy, 9 PM
- Sacred Lies, Facebook, 9 PM
- The Great British Baking Show, PBS, 9 PM
- Outcast, Cinemax, 10 PM
- Killjoys, Syfy, 10 PM
- Kevin Hart Presents: The Next Level (season premiere), Comedy Central, 11 PM
- Animals (season premiere), HBO. 11:30 PM
- Random Acts of Flyness (series premiere), HBO, 12 AM
Saturday
- Mr. Sunshine, Netflix, 3 AM
- On Children, Netflix, 3 AM
- Flavors of Youth, Neflix, 3 AM
- Premier Boxing Champions, Fox, 7:30 PM
- Pink Collar Crimes, CBS, 8 PM
- Killer Twin, Lifetime, 8 PM
Sunday
- The Break with Michelle Wolf, Netflix, 3 AM
- A Sister's Secret, Lifetime, 8 PM
- Power, Starz, 8 PM
- The Pacific War in Color, Smithsonian, 8 PM
- Sharp Objects, HBO, 9 PM
- The 2000s, CNN, 9 PM
- Deep State (season finale), Epix, 9 PM
- The Affair, Showtime, 9 PM
- Claws, TNT, 9 PM
- Succession (season finale), HBO, 10 PM
- The History of Comedy, CNN, 10 PM
- Preacher, AMC, 10 PM
- To Tell the Truth, ABC, 10 PM
- Shades of Blue, NBC, 10 PM
- Who is America?, Showtime, 10 PM
- The Tunnel (series finale), PBS, 10:30 PM
- Our Cartoon President, Showtime, 10:30 PM
- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, HBO, 11:10 PM
[All times listed are in ET]