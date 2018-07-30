What we're watching: 'Avengers: Infinity War'

While Marvel takes a break before releasing its next comic book movie, the first part of its Avengers vs. Thanos battle arrives via video on-demand services packing two hours of extras. Starting tonight you'll be able to stream Avengers: Infinity War via iTunes, Vudu and all the rest before the Ultra HD Blu-ray version is released. Gamers can give Chasm's 2D action RPG stylings a try, Starz kicks off its Jay-Z-produced Trayvon Martin series and on Netflix there's Kelsey Grammer and Kristen Bell starring in Like Father. Look after the break to check out each day's highlights, including trailers and let us know what you think (or what we missed).