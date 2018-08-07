Show More Results

Latest in Gear

Image credit: Billy Steele/Engadget
save
Save
share

Bose's QC35 II wireless headphones now support Alexa

A year after adding Google Assistant, the headphones support Amazon's voice assistant.
David Lumb, @OutOnALumb
1h ago in Gadgetry
Comments
92 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
Billy Steele/Engadget

Bose revealed that its QuietComfort 35 IIs would get outfitted with Google Assistant last September. Starting today, owners have another voice assistant option: The wireless headphones now support Amazon Alexa.

Users must open their paired Bose Connect app and update its software. Then, an option to use Alexa will appear under the app's See My Options tab. Users will have to pair their headphones to the Alexa app, too. Once that setup is all done, they can just hit the Q35 II's Action button and speak commands, just like how Google Assistant works on the headphones. If you don't want either of the voice assistants, the button also toggles between three noise cancellation settings (high, low or off).

From around the web

ear iconeye icontext filevr