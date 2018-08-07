Bose's QC35 II wireless headphones now support Alexa

Users must open their paired Bose Connect app and update its software. Then, an option to use Alexa will appear under the app's See My Options tab. Users will have to pair their headphones to the Alexa app, too. Once that setup is all done, they can just hit the Q35 II's Action button and speak commands, just like how Google Assistant works on the headphones. If you don't want either of the voice assistants, the button also toggles between three noise cancellation settings (high, low or off).