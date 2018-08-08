Microsoft will help expand rural broadband in Ohio

The plan is to use Agile's existing infrastructure and embrace tech such as "super WiFi," which uses parts of the TV spectrum left empty by the switch from analog to digital transmissions. Clinics, hospitals, schools and businesses should all receive a boost from the rollout.

Through its Airband Initiative, Microsoft aims to bring broadband internet access to 2 million Americans in rural locations by 2022. It's investing in local telecoms companies, and providing knowledge and patent access to help them build out necessary infrastructure. Microsoft will also reinvest proceeds from various projects back into the program to expand access elsewhere.