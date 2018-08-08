Show More Results

‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’ bundle includes a GameCube controller

The first Nintendo-produced GameCube pads in awhile.
David Lumb, @OutOnALumb
14m ago in AV
Nintendo has been dribbling out more info on Super Smash Bros. Ultimate ahead of its release this December. Aside from new characters, the company announced -- unsurprisingly -- that the title will be compatible with GameCube controllers, which are preferred by pro players. After today's Nintendo Direct, the company tweeted that a limited edition of the game will be available that includes one of these controllers along with an adapter to use it on the Switch.

This might explain why Nintendo has kept mum about whether it would introduce new first-party versions of the controller, which haven't been sold since Super Smash Bros. Wii U came out. Perhaps it will after the new game comes out -- and enough limited edition sets have flown off the shelves. While third-party versions of the classic GameCube pad continue to be sold, they're no substitute -- and supplies of the official controllers have been dwindling for years.

