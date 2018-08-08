Twitter doesn’t have the spine to ban Alex Jones

Dorsey added, "Accounts like Jones' can often sensationalize issues and spread unsubstantiated rumors, so it's critical journalists document, validate, and refute such information directly so people can form their own opinions. This is what serves the public conversation best." So instead of taking responsibility for misinformation spread on his own platform, Dorsey is saying that it's journalists' responsibility to refute the dangerous garbage he and his company are giving a voice to.

What's even more concerning than Dorsey's cowardice is what was being tweeted from the Twitter Safety account last night. One tweet said, "As we have stated publicly, we strongly believe Twitter should not be the arbiter of truth nor do we have scalable solutions to determine and action what's true or false." Which is basically the same half-hearted approach that Facebook's taking with its fight against fake news. You can't say you want to take down harmful content like misinformation, yet at the same time allow it to live on your platform and "let the people" decide what's real or not. The truth isn't subjective.

Additionally, the Twitter Safety account said that, "We welcome everyone to express themselves on our service. Sometimes these expressions may be offensive, controversial, and/or bigoted. We prohibit targeted behavior that harasses, threatens, or uses fear to silence others and take action when they violate our policies." But, here's the catch: "If individuals are not targeted (e.g. @ mention, tagged in a photo, etc.), we allow a wide range of content as long as it doesn't cross the line into threatening violence." In other words, Jones can basically say anything he wants about victims of school shootings, as long as he doesn't threaten them or @ mention them. Yeah, that should keep Twitter safe.

According to the Twitter Rules, "You may not promote violence against or directly attack or threaten other people on the basis of race, ethnicity, national origin, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, religious affiliation, age, disability, or serious disease. We also do not allow accounts whose primary purpose is inciting harm towards others on the basis of these categories."

If we succumb and simply react to outside pressure, rather than straightforward principles we enforce (and evolve) impartially regardless of political viewpoints, we become a service that's constructed by our personal views that can swing in any direction. That's not us. — jack (@jack) August 8, 2018

Twitter said it's "always evaluating the changing nature of conversation online, and our policies, and pointed to a blog post titled "The Twitter Rules: A Living Document," which explained that there may be instances when an old tweet may violate a new rule. In that case, the user might be ask to remove the offensive tweet, but the account won't be suspended.

The Twitter Rules seem pretty clear. And since Dorsey seems to believe it's our job to decide when Jones and InfoWars violate those guidelines, here are some tweets from the schlubby hate monger that seem pretty questionable. Especially when Twitter's locking accounts for simply setting their display name to "Elon Musk."

A history of controversial tweets

Arguably, comparing being banned on YouTube to Nazi Germany is anti-semitic and demeans the suffering of millions.

Banning Of Alex Jones Echoes Of Nazi Germany pic.twitter.com/J6FrXUKQTX — Alex Jones (@RealAlexJones) August 7, 2018 This is clear harassment and a personal attack on the victims of a mass shooting.

#FBI Says No One Killed at #SandyHook - http://t.co/18KrbMUydP — Alex Jones (@RealAlexJones) September 24, 2014 Jones clearly eggs his followers to prepare for violence (if not proactively commit acts of) by spreading fake rumors of an attack by his political opponents.

Alex Jones' Final Statement on #SandyHook - Media attempting to demonize #Infowars for questioning known liars

https://t.co/KsSaao9PN3 — Alex Jones (@RealAlexJones) November 19, 2016 Again Jones launches an objectively false personal attack on the child victims of a mass shooting.

BREAKING: Democrats Plan To Launch Civil War On July 4th https://t.co/38AWiUFaag — Alex Jones (@RealAlexJones) July 1, 2018 This is undeniable targeted harassment of a teenage boy. But it's ok because Jones didn't @ him? 👍

Where Was David Hogg During The Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Shooting? pic.twitter.com/OGOblvmYrm — infowars (@infowars) April 2, 2018 Alright, maybe this one doesn't violate the TOS, but it is objectively the dumbest thing I've ever heard.

This video is not a joke! Gov scientists expose plan to turn Frogs and humans gay! https://t.co/8blL92Bk7X This is a planed event! — Alex Jones (@RealAlexJones) September 21, 2017 This is not only false, but blatantly racist.

Muslims in England are now demanding that the Queen either convert to #Islam or leave the country!

- https://t.co/N5WkeBfwfl lol — Alex Jones (@RealAlexJones) March 25, 2017 This tweet implies that there is something inherently wrong with being Muslim and constitutes hate speech.

Again Jones uses racism to target Muslims, and then ups the ante by suggesting all Muslims are militarized (and by extension his followers should take up arms against them).

"Muslim Migrant" What's that you say? Don't you mean "Irregular Military Invader" operating for Islam's planned global takeover? https://t.co/NeBNIRjKy7 — Alex Jones (@RealAlexJones) February 13, 2018

This implies strongly that there is something wrong with being gay and then turns that into a personal attack.

Obama's Gay Past Comes Out! - https://t.co/alp9wGprfP — Alex Jones (@RealAlexJones) June 18, 2016

Just casually dropping slurs. No big deal.

Doctors Told Not to Say "Expectant Mothers" to Avoid Offending Trannies - https://t.co/IElG0e7yCy #lgbt — Alex Jones (@RealAlexJones) January 30, 2017 Jones again goes after his favorite target -- children.

Lionel joins to look at the media sensations & youthful idiots, David Hogg & Emma Gonzalez and why common sense security is being held hostage for gun control - https://t.co/4M64ELnsAg — Alex Jones (@RealAlexJones) February 25, 2018

