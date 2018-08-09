Microsoft threatened to unplug Gab over anti-Semitic posts

BREAKING: Gab's hosting provider, Microsoft Azure, has given us 48 hours to take action on two posts or they will pull our service and Gab will go down for weeks/months. pic.twitter.com/dIfaeTr2Go — Gab.ai (@getongab) August 9, 2018

In the statement provided to Gab (in the above tweet), Microsoft noted that the Azure Safeguards team "received a complaint of malicious activity originating from your Azure deployment(s)." Curiously, Microsoft headlined its complaint "Phishing URLs," which Gab inquired about in its response, given that it was the posts' offensive content that drew attention. Little, who was booted from the California GOP convention for his public anti-Semitic and white supremacist views, reportedly included threats to physically harm Jewish people and destroy a Holocaust memorial in his now-deleted Gab messages.

"Microsoft received a complaint about specific posts on Gab.ai that advocate 'ritual death by torture' and the 'complete eradication' of all Jews. After an initial review, we have concluded that this content incites violence, is not protected by the First Amendment, and violates Microsoft Azure's acceptable use policy," Microsoft said in a statement provided to The Hill.