Valve quietly unveils streaming platform Steam TV

While you don't need to log into your Steam account to watch, you'll be able to access your Steam Chat friends list and group chats if you do -- you'll even be able to invite friends to watch with you. CNET has also discovered that it has built-in voice chat you can use in-browser.

[Image credit: CNET]

Considering the website is now offline, Valve was probably just testing it out. We'll likely see more features in the future after the company officially launches it. We've reached out to Valve to ask what it plans to do with the domain and the platform, and we'll let you know when we hear back.