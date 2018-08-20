Stratolaunch's new satellite carriers include a reusable space plane

The firm also has two medium launch vehicles (MLVs) in progress. The regular MLV would carry just under 7,500lbs to orbit and would have its first flight in 2022, while a Heavy variant with three cores is in "early development" and would transport over 13,200lbs.

None of the MLVs are about to make SpaceX developers break out in a cold sweat. A Falcon 9 rocket can carry 12,100lbs to a geosynchronous transfer orbit even when the first stage is meant to land. That's not what Stratolaunch is really aiming for, though. Rather, this is meant to both lower the costs of ferrying payloads and improve flexibility. While it might take years for all of these announced vehicles to enter service, it could be worthwhile if it makes space more accessible.