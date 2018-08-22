Even teens are worried about how much they use their smartphones

It's interesting that it's not just adults that are concerned here. Fifty-two percent of teens in the US have undertaken measures to cut down their cell phone use. They are also limiting their own social media (57 percent) and video game (58 percent) usage. Parents are also limiting screen time for their teens -- 58 percent of them have set restrictions on it.

It's not surprising that adults are also struggling with screen time: 36 percent of adults worry they spend too much time on their phones. Teens find their parents or caregivers distracted by phones as well; 51 percent they found it difficult to have a conversation with the adult in their life because the person was distracted by a phone.

We're all becoming more and more aware of the dangers of screen addiction; this poll underlines how aware teenagers are of managing their digital distractions (as well as how it can be a problem for adults, not just kids). Google, Facebook, Apple and other major tech companies are all working on initiatives to help people manage the time they spend on devices. Clearly this problem isn't going away anytime soon, but it's nice to know that companies are aware of the issue and working towards helping their users manage it.