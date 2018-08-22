Walmart squares up to Amazon with a new e-book store

While this is clearly an attempt to challenge part of Amazon's eCommerce business, Walmart will also sell digital book cards in its brick-and-mortar stores. The retailer will only sell digital cards for 40 titles, but you'll be able to get them in 3,500 locations starting this week. In case you prefer listening to books, though, Walmart now also offers an audiobook subscription service for $10 a month, $5 less than what an Audible subscription costs. Finally, as part of their partnership, the company will start selling various Kobo models on Walmart.com and Kobo Aura e-Readers in 1,000 stores this week.

Whether the lower audiobook subscription cost and the $10 gift Walmart is giving new customers can entice people to sign up remains to be seen. It'll probably be tough convincing Kindle owners, in particular, since they likely already have an extensive library tied to their Amazon accounts. If you'd like to look around and give it a shot, though, check out the Walmart e-books storefront, where you can see what it has to offer.