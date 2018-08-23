'Gone Home' won't arrive on Switch until September 6th

Gone Home, the hit debut from The Fullbright Company, was supposed to be released for the Nintendo Switch today, but the launch has been delayed. Annapurna Interactive, the publisher bringing the game to the Switch, tweeted that the new launch date is now September 6th. So it's not that long of a wait, but still a bummer for those looking forward to it. Some good news could be on the way, though. The tweet teased that the company "might have some additional news to share" on the new release date.