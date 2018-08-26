Mercedes teases production electric SUV ahead of September 4th reveal

The performance estimates are already well-known. Mercedes is mating a roughly 400HP motor system with a 70kWh battery pack to provide both a 0-62MPH time under five seconds and an estimated 310-mile range (though realistically less).

The finished EQC still isn't due to arrive until 2019, but there is a reason for the early look. This is all about stealing the thunder from Audi's e-tron SUV debut mere days later, on September 17th. Mercedes and Audi both want to be seen as eco-friendly (and tech-savvy) vanguards, and they're not above one-upping each other's EV launches if it means some temporary bragging rights.