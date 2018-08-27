Tumblr revamps its rules to clamp down on hate and violence

The company is also explicitly banning any "glorification" of violence or its perpetrators, including content that "encourages or incites" violence and calls to theft or vandalism. You also shouldn't post violent material "just to be shocking," Tumblr said.

Other additions clarify Tumblr's opposition to non-consensual sexual material. The new policies now forbid "unwanted sexualization or sexual harassment," including deepfake porn and creepshots. The service wants to adapt to new tech that can "humiliate and threaten" others, according to the update.

The new policies take effect September 10th, and there's now a hate speech reporting feature built into the mobile apps (under the airplane icon on each post). The changes aren't necessarily meant to spark a conflict with people like Jones, but they're drawing a clear line in the sand -- troublemakers may be more likely to find themselves kicked off the platform than in the past.