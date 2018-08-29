Nintendo's next mobile game launches on September 27th

Nintendo's next crack at the mobile gaming market is fast approaching. Today, the house of Mario announced that Dragalia Lost will be released in the US, Japan, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Macau on September 27th. There's no word on when the game will be available in Europe and other parts of the world, however. The app, if you need a refresher, is an action-focused RPG co-developed by Cygames, the studio behind the massively popular Granblue Fantasy in Japan. Early trailers have teased a 3D world with chibi-esque characters, real-time combat and monstrous hero transformations.
We'll find out more during a Nintendo Direct scheduled for 8:30Am PT/11:30PM ET today (August 29th). Dragalia Lost follows the short-lived Miitomo, Super Mario Run, Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp and Fire Emblem Heroes. Nintendo has confirmed that a mobile app based on Mario Kart will also be hitting smartphones before next March. It's all part of a wider push to boost revenue from mobile gaming -- which stood at 9 billion yen ($80 million) last quarter -- and nurture interest in its existing franchises, which in turn should encourage people to buy its Switch, 3DS and 2DS hardware.