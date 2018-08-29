Nintendo's next mobile game launches on September 27th

Nintendo's next crack at the mobile gaming market is fast approaching. Today, the house of Mario announced that Dragalia Lost will be released in the US, Japan, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Macau on September 27th. There's no word on when the game will be available in Europe and other parts of the world, however. The app, if you need a refresher, is an action-focused RPG co-developed by Cygames, the studio behind the massively popular Granblue Fantasy in Japan. Early trailers have teased a 3D world with chibi-esque characters, real-time combat and monstrous hero transformations.