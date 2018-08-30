Sony's new 4K projectors are designed for gaming and sports

Sony has unveiled three new 4K projectors with some nice features for gamers, sports fans and cinephiles, if you can afford them. The new models offer true 4K at 60 fps (not pixel-shifted 4K like Benq's HT-2550 and other budget models), 10-bit color and HDR capability, perfect for 4K Blu-ray and Netflix streaming. They're also better for gaming, thanks to a new "lag-reduction" feature, though Sony didn't specify exactly by how much. Finally, there's a new 4K "Motionflow" frame-smoothing feature which is terrible for movies (seriously, turn that off) but better-suited for fast moving sports.
The top-of-the-line model is the VPL-VW870ES, which uses a 4K laser light source and 18-pieces all-glass "ARC-F" lens for extra crispy images. It packs 2,200 lumens of brightness, which might not seem very bright compared to other models. However, Sony tends to be more honest than most manufacturers with that particular spec, so expect it to be bright enough for most viewing, even with some daylight in the room. It also packs Sony's special "dual contrast control engine" that assures excellent contrast for games and movies.
The other two models, the VPL-VW570ES and VPL-VW270ES, are "lower-end," but replace models that cost around €5,000 and €4,000, respectively, Sony said. The main differences are that the first model packs 1,800 lumens of brightness, while the latter can pump out 1,500 lumens. Again, take other manufacturers higher lumen claims with a lot of salt compared to Sony's.
The projector's were unveiled at IFA in Berlin, so they'll probably only be available in Europe (expect similar models in the US at some point, however). Pricing has yet to be announced, but as mentioned, the lower-range projectors replace €5,000 and €4,000 models, so the high-end model will likely be well north of that, price-wise. All models come in either black and white; the laser-powered VPL-VW870ES will arrive in November, and the other two models in October.
Follow all the latest news from IFA 2018 here!