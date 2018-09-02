Tesla package will enable Track Mode for more Model 3 buyers

Tesla's Model 3 Performance is potentially a tuner's dream EV thanks to its upcoming Track Mode, but there's a problem: to get that Track Mode, you have to spring for a Performance Upgrade package on top of the Performance trim level. You won't have to worry if you had cold feet and bought 'just' the regular version, however. Tesla has confirmed that it's working on an after-the-fact Performance Upgrade package that should arrive around the same time as Track Mode itself. It's not clear how much this will cost, but it's likely higher than the $5,000 you'd pay to have it included at the factory.