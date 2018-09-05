'PUBG’ launch on Xbox brings Sanhok map, but no War Mode

With the launch of 1.0, we've introduced Event Pass: Sanhok to PUBG on Xbox One. Level up and earn awesome Sanhok-themed rewards.



Everyone gets access to a basic Standard Event Pass, featuring rewards for completing missions. The $10 Premium Pass (or 1,000 in-game G-Coins) provides more opportunities to snag cool gear, and if you buy it late, you'll retroactively get the bonus loot for levels you've hit. There are also Sanhok-exclusive missions only available to Premium Pass holders. Owners of the Xbox version will also be able to buy item bundles like the Starter Pack and Sanhok Pack, as well as a version that combines the latter with the base game to get new players up to speed.