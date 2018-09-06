Amazon's newest Fire HD 8 tablet offers always-on Alexa

You're otherwise looking at a modest improvement to a familiar formula. The most conspicuous upgrade is a newer 2-megapixel front camera that promises 720p video chats. You can also install apps to microSD cards if the built-in 16GB or 32GB of storage won't cut it. The slate won't win any performance contests with its 1,280 x 800 screen, 1.3GHz quad-core processor, 1.5GB of RAM and 2-megapixel rear cam.

The refreshed Fire HD 8 ships on October 4th and starts at $80, although that's for a 16GB version with lock screen ads. If you want it ad-free, you're spending $95. The 32GB edition sells for $110 with ads and $125 without. It's not quite an impulse purchase (especially in higher-end versions), but it could be a particularly solid value if it spares you from buying an Echo or two.