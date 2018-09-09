Purported 'iPhone XC' leak shows color varieties and dual SIMs

One of the photos also appears to show dual SIM slots, supporting talk that at least one 2018 iPhone variant would offer the feature. You might not want to get too excited, though, since MacOtakara claimed that Apple might reserve dual SIM support for the iPhone XS. It also wouldn't be surprising if the second SIM option was reserved for China, India and other markets where that additional line would be more popular.

There's good reason to be skeptical here, and we wouldn't bet on all these colors making the cut or arriving on launch day. If you'll recall, Apple built a gold iPhone X that never reached store shelves. The pictures do line up with credible rumors of the 6.1-inch iPhone launching in multiple colors, though, and they're consistent with what Apple's mix of glass backing and aluminum trim on last year's lower-cost model, the iPhone 8. And look at it this way -- whether or not the device shows up looking like this, you'll know the truth in a matter of days.